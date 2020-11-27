Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Vick: Seahawks' loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Michael Vick: Seahawks' loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick: Seahawks' loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the New York Giants.

As the Giants pick themselves up this season with the help of Joe Judge and Daniel Jones, this win was strong.

However, with the lack of their quarterback Jones in this game specifically, this win could be argued as an even bigger feat.

Vick feels this is real cause for concern for Russell Wilson's Seahawks and this could lead to interesting matchups in the playoffs.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michael Vick: Seahawks’ loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick: Seahawks’ loss to Giants is real cause for concern; talks strong NY win | FIRST THINGS FIRST Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the New York Giants. As the...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Brandon Marshall: Browns are synonymous with losing; Cleveland is overrated | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brandon Marshall: Browns are synonymous with losing; Cleveland is overrated | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall discusses the Cleveland Browns' schedule and talks of their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brandon feels the win was unimpressive as Baker Mayfield and the Browns don't do anything..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:13Published
Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Mike Vick: Cam's win gets the Patriots closer to playoffs no matter how 'ugly' the win may be | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to talk Cam Newton's New England Patriots and their win over Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals. While this win may have been close and ugly, Vick mentions that any win helps..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:21Published
Michael Vick: Taysom Hill is the dual threat the Saints need in a NFL starting QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick: Taysom Hill is the dual threat the Saints need in a NFL starting QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to talk Taysom Hill and his performance as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Drew Brees' absence. Vick feels Hill is the dual threat the Saints need in..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:40Published