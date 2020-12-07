Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million

On Monday, Bob Dylan has sold his entire songwriting catalogue of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group (UPMG).

UMPG didn't disclose how much it paid.

The NY Times estimated that UPMG paid more than $300 million.

Business Insider reports that this is biggest-ever publishing acquisition for a single act.

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records.

The deal sees Dylan sells rights to all songs in his catalog, including his songwriter income and control of copyright.