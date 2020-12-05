Delhi Chalo: 'Will not allow any political leader on our stage,' says Farmer Leader

Ahead of 'Bharat Bandh' which is scheduled on December 08, farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal said that they are not allowing any political leaders on their stage.

"The bandh will be observed for the whole day tomorrow.

Chakka jam will be there till 3 pm.

It will be a peaceful bandh.

We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage," said Pal.