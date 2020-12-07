'These so-called awardees are not patriots': MP Agriculture Minister

Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad said that government is with farmers and will resolve their issues. "Government stands with the farmers. It will clarify their doubts and resolve their issues. We won't spare those elements, who may try to create chaos in the country under the cover of farmers' protest," said Madhya Pradesh CM.
Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 07 said that Sharad Pawar the then agriculture minister wrote letter to him in 2011 that there is need to amend APMC Act. "Sharad Pawar Sahab wrote to me in 2011, and wrote, "There is a need to amend APMC Act on lines of model APMC act to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competitive marketing channels in overall interest of farmers, consumers and agriculture trade," said CM Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress and said the party is trying to save themselves by misleading farmers. "Today, I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, left parties on farm laws," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He added, "Congress' boat is sinking and that is why they are trying to save themselves by misleading farmers."