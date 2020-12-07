'These so-called awardees are not patriots': MP Agriculture Minister

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister and BJP leader Kamal Patel lashed at the awardees for returning their awards as 'Delhi Chalo' protest continues.

"Awards were returned earlier also.

How have they got the awards?

'Bharat mata ko gali do', 'desh ke tukde karo' get the awards.

These so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots," said Kamal Patel.