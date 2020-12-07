Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:39s - Published Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic The Step Up star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the sunshine, and explained that while she "would have loved" to mark the occasion with a big party, she "cares deeply" about other people's lives. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend