Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic

Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Step Up star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the sunshine, and explained that while she "would have loved" to mark the occasion with a big party, she "cares deeply" about other people's lives.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan American actress


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

 India's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australians may get vaccine earlier than expected

 A coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Australia earlier than promised, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.Australians were set to receive their first Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald
Long-term care facilities prepare for potential COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Long-term care facilities prepare for potential COVID-19 vaccine

A potential vaccine for COVID-19 is a sign of hope for many, including long term care facilities.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:44Published

CBS Evening News, December 9, 2020

 U.K. warns against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those with severe allergies; 2 West Point cadets awarded Rhodes Scholarships.
CBS News

US Covid vaccine: Three key questions answered

 How will Americans receive the vaccine? Will it be free? And will enough people take it?
BBC News

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Facebook accused of abusing market dominance [Video]

Facebook accused of abusing market dominance

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Facebook calls antitrust lawsuits ‘revisionist history’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 48 state attorneys general filed broad..
The Verge

Feds, states sue Facebook for 'predatory' conduct

 Federal regulators joined 48 states Wednesday in accusing Facebook of abusing its power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. They are asking the..
USATODAY.com

The FTC is suing Facebook to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a massive antitrust lawsuit against Facebook,..
The Verge

Facebook sued in US for 'illegally' crushing rivals

 Regulators have asked the court to consider breaking up the company, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Jenna Dewan Reveals What She Did on Her 40th Birthday at Home

Jenna Dewan is opening up about how she celebrated her 40th birthday! The Step Up actress appeared on...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Jenna Dewan feels 'proud' after turning 40 [Video]

Jenna Dewan feels 'proud' after turning 40

According to Jenna Dewan, she feels "proud" of herself after turning 40.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:30Published