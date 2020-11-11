Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and lost in the drama of Philly’s QB change was the fact that Aaron Rodgers continued to looked like Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw for 3 touchdowns and also became the fastest QB to reach 400 career passing touchdowns.

When asked about the milestone, Rodgers admitted 'a lot of it is longevity, but there also is some consistent play tied to it.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Rodgers' milestone.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED The Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and lost in the drama of Philly’s QB...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers had no problem working through the Bears defense last night. Rodgers had just over 200 yards through the air but racked up 4 touchdowns and was not hit in the pocket once all night. The..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:20Published
Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has to take a lot of the blame for Packers' loss to Colts in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has to take a lot of the blame for Packers' loss to Colts in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers saw their 28-14 halftime lead slip away against the Indianapolis Colts yesterday and had to get a field goal with seconds remaining just to force overtime. Green..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:51Published
Shannon Sharpe: PFF ranking Tom Brady higher than Patrick Mahomes is crazy and makes no sense | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: PFF ranking Tom Brady higher than Patrick Mahomes is crazy and makes no sense | UNDISPUTED

Pro Football Focus updated their quarterback ranks through 9 weeks of the season with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson taking the top 2 spots. Despite coming off his worst game of the season though,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:10Published