Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and lost in the drama of Philly’s QB change was the fact that Aaron Rodgers continued to looked like Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw for 3 touchdowns and also became the fastest QB to reach 400 career passing touchdowns.

When asked about the milestone, Rodgers admitted 'a lot of it is longevity, but there also is some consistent play tied to it.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Rodgers' milestone.