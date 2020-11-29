RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book

[NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 vote. Colette Luke has more.
The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. The Daily Beast cited sources close to the president. They reported that Trump is attempting to stay relevant even as the world prepares for a Biden administration.
According to a new Gallup poll 83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were "accurate." 89% of Republicans did not believe the electoral process worked well. 92% of Democrats said it did. Business Insider reports that 2020 election was unlike any other in US history.
President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.
Barbara Res is a real estate executive who once worked for now-President Donald Trump, overseeing construction and development for the Trump Organization. Res says Trump refused to listen to expert advice, hired unqualified people based on their loyalty to him, disrespected his employees, and used racist language. According to Business Insider, Res says Trump once complained to her about seeing a Black construction laborer working on one of his Trump Tower buildings.
Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuterss Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where the Trump campaign held a post-election press conference in November, made $1.3 million in merchandise sales, according to its owners. Business Insider spoke to the center's director of sales, Sean Middleton, who said the small family-run business has been working up to 18 hours a day to send 28,000 orders of their official merchandise around the world.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has..
On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia. "We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said "And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a..