RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book

The Republican National Committee paid $300,000 for copies of Donald Trump Jr's new book, Liberal Privilege.

The books will be given away to party donors.

The Daily Beast reports that $300,000 is the largest ever paid by the RNC for books to be given away to party donors.

According to Business Insider the RNC bulk purchase of Trump's last book, Triggered, helped boost its place on bestseller lists.


