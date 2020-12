Iran says 'smart satellite' killed top scientist Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:16s - Published Iran says 'smart satellite' killed top scientist An Iranian senior commander has said the assassination of one of the country's top nuclear scientists was carried out remotely with the aid of a "satellite-controlled smart system," and a remote machine gun. Adam Reed reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Adam Reed Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul



Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970 Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln



The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year will cost Japanese organizers an additional $2.8 billion, the organising committee said on Friday. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970 Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island



Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970