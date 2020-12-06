Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William and Duchess Catherine embark on special royal train tour

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Prince William and Duchess Catherine embark on special royal train tour
Prince William and Duchess Catherine embark on special royal train tour

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince William & Kate Middleton Embark on Three Day Royal Train Tour of United Kingdom

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a private conversation as they arrive at the Euston Station...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

William and Kate rent a reindeer [Video]

William and Kate rent a reindeer

During a whistle-stop tour on the royal train, the Duke and Duchess ofCambridge visited a primary school, meeting students, teachers and a reindeercalled Chaz. The royal couple travelled to Holy..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers [Video]

William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began a tour of the country by train on Sunday, meeting frontline workers, care home staff, and teachers to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Duchess Catherine volunteers to call lonely pensioner [Video]

Duchess Catherine volunteers to call lonely pensioner

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made two phone calls to a lonely and isolated pensioner named Len during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, to give him someone to talk to.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:48Published