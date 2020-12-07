Coronavirus Throwing Wrench In Plans For More Local School Districts

Washington Township schools have delayed a return to hybrid learning due to an uptick in cases.



Related videos from verified sources Public School Parents, Teachers React To Mayor De Blasio's Reopening Plan: 'Shocked Me Completely'



It's another change of plans for New York City public schools. Mayor Bill de Blasio said students will return to the classroom in phases, and many city schools could welcome thousands of students back.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:20 Published on November 30, 2020 Reporter Update: Districts Dealing With Driver Shortage



As COVID cases rise and drivers retire, several local school districts are trying to figure out how to operate with a shortage of drivers. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:00 Published on November 30, 2020 Local sports teams eager to start



As cases climb, some school districts are switching gears with plans for the rest of the semester. Action News Now reporter Amy Lanski shares what changes student athletes can expect. Credit: KHSL Published on November 24, 2020