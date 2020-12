WEB EXTRA: New White House Tennis Pavilion Completed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published 11 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: New White House Tennis Pavilion Completed First Lady Melania Trump announced Monday Dec. 7 that the new White House tennis pavilion is done. It was funded by private donations. The court and Grandchildren's Garden were also refurbished. 0

