Mom shares spine-chilling story of son's accurate prophecy Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published 7 minutes ago Mom shares spine-chilling story of son's accurate prophecy A woman left TikTok users in awe after revealing the “crazy” prediction her son made that later came true.It all started when TikTok user Megan Rose asked her followers to “Tell me about the time you realized your child might be a psychopath” .After watching Rose’s video, fellow mom @mommabee79 decided to share a spine-tingling story about her son.After having her first son, @mommabee79 tried to get pregnant again, but after two years of trying, just couldn’t get pregnant.one day, @mommabee79's son came up to her put his hand on her stomach and said, “Oh, you have my baby brother in your stomach”.The vulnerable mom explained that no, she was not pregnant.Her son insisted that she was with child, though — and as it turns out, she was 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

