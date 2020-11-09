Global  
 

Man wanted for homicide in Macon turns himself in

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
One man is dead and Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for another after a deadly shooting in Macon Sunday night.

Our top story....it's another violent...and unfortunely deadly weekend for macon.

Just last night, a man was shot and killed in the four thousand block of shearwater drive.

According to the bibb county sheriff's office, 31 year old jamal reid and his girlfriend got into a fight just after 11:15 pm.

Deputies say 29 year old jeremy brown of macon pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Reid




