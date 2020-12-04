California imposes strict stay-at-home orders

Global  
 

[NFA] California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay at home on Monday, when some of the harshest coronavirus restrictions in the United States came into effect one day after the state set a record with more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

California's sweeping new stay-at-home orders -- which will last three weeks -- took effect on Monday across major portions of the state... A day after it set a record with new coronavirus infections topping 30,000.

Under the restrictions, ordered on a region-by-region basis by Governor Gavin Newsom, gathering with anyone outside a person's household is forbidden.

Bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops will close and indoor and outdoor dining are banned.

A devastating blow for Jennifer and Andrew Pappas, owners of Papapavlo's in Stockton, California.

"We have four kids and we've got a big obligation here.

We've got numerous loans that we've taken out.

Believe me we don't sleep much at night." The restrictions come as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity across California, and on Sunday, it marked a new record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Gottlieb: "As bad as things are right now, they're going to get a lot worse." On CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, former FDA commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, warned it's likely the pandemic will continue to worsen in the coming weeks "I think, by the end of the year we will be at probably about 300,000 deaths.

And by the end of January, we could be pushing 400,000 deaths.

We're going to see consistently probably 2,000 deaths a day.

And as we get into January towards the peak, we're going to see over 3,000 deaths a day, unfortunately, and we'll maybe get close to 4,000 deaths a day." Nationwide, COVID-19 infections in U.S. are at their peak with an average of about 194,000 new cases reported each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

So far, there have been 14.7 million infections and over 280,000 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.




