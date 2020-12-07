Local Steal and Deals 12072020
C1 3 be tight............that's why we're bringing you information about products that can save you money.
Here's lisa robertson with local steals and deals lsad flikr fire i have the most amazing idea called the flikr fire.
It's actually a mini fireplace, with your c1 3 own little clean burning fire, indoors or outdoors, whenever you want.
They use proprietary cement, and then they have a base on it so it does not gonna scratch anything.
You can use isopropyl rubbing alcohol from 71-90%.
C1 3 you just put the alcohol in and then you light it, and if you put five ounces of alcohol in, it'll burn almost an hour.
So now, you-you have a clean burn, and you can actually roast marshmallows, you