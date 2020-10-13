Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

Dybala offered to Premier League 'big six' - Monday's gossip column

 Juventus forward offered to Premier League big six, Man Utd ponder move for ex-Spurs full-back, plus more.
BBC News

Late headers give Juventus dramatic derby win over Torino

 TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Champions Juventus scored with two headers in the last quarter of an hour as they came from behind to beat smaller neighbours Torino 2-1..
WorldNews

Suarez case: Juventus director probed over footballer's Italian exam

 A senior official at the club is placed under investigation over the player's citizenship bid.
BBC News

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th career goal as Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League tie

 Ronaldo has so far scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United, 102 for Portugal, 75 for Juventus and five for Sporting. ......
WorldNews

Ronaldo scores 750th career goal in Juventus win as Frappart makes history

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 750th career goal as Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv, a match refereed by Stephanie Frappart who made Champions League history.
BBC News

Ronaldo-less Juve held at Benevento

 Juventus again showed their reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo as their superstar attacker was absent for a 1-1 draw at promoted Benevento on Saturday, while Serie A..
WorldNews

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

PSG consider move for Messi - Saturday's football gossip

 PSG target Barcelona legend, Man Utd eye Leicester winger, Southampton boss in striker plea, plus more.
BBC News

Koeman criticises Barca interim president's Messi comments

 Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman criticises interim president Carlos Tusquets after he said the club should have sold Lionel Messi in the summer.
BBC News

Ronald Koeman responds to Neymar’s Lionel Messi revelation

 Ronald Koeman is desperate to keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona beyond the end of his current contract (Picture: Getty) Ronald Koeman believes Barcelona must do..
WorldNews

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman [Video]

'Match schedule 'killing players', says Barca coach Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman makes another complaint about the packed football calendar, which he says is seriously harming players and will lead to more injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:22Published
Koeman questions attitude of players after shock Cadiz defeat [Video]

Koeman questions attitude of players after shock Cadiz defeat

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman blames "a lack of concentration" as his team crash to a 2-1 defeat at Cadiz.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:19Published

Negredo gets winner as Barca lose to promoted Cadiz for first time since 1991

 Cadiz beat Barcelona for the first time in La Liga since 1991 with former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo scoring a famous winner.
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview [Video]

RB Leipzig v Man United: Champions League match preview

A look ahead to Manchester United's crucial UEFA Champions League clash withRB Leipzig. A draw will see United through to the last 16, but a defeat willcondemn them to the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium Renamed to Honor Maradona

 ROME (Dispatches) - Italian side Napoli’s San Paolo stadium has been officially renamed the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after the late Argentina striker who..
WorldNews

Is time running out for Zidane at Real Madrid?

 Underperforming in La Liga and in danger of an early Champions League exit - is time running out for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid?
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Top ten highest goalscorers of all time: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among the greatest, but who has the most goals ever?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain two of the greatest players in the world and they’ll be...
talkSPORT - Published

Messi vs Ronaldo goal for goal

Messi vs Ronaldo goal for goal Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.
UEFA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player? [Video]

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive [Video]

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes [Video]

LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes

LeBron James, the Finals MVP, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, the NBA's salary cap rules mean he typically earns less than other mega-star athletes. European soccer..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published