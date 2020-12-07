Vaccine patient says he is 'excited' to be one of the first

Dr Hari Shukla says he is excited to become one of the first people in the country to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Tuesday 8th December the UK will see the largest-scale immunisation programme in its history begin.

Report by Thomasl.

