Vaccine patient says he is 'excited' to be one of the first

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Dr Hari Shukla says he is excited to become one of the first people in the country to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Tuesday 8th December the UK will see the largest-scale immunisation programme in its history begin.

Report by Thomasl.

