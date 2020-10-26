Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:15s - Published Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group’s music publishing arm, the company said on Monday. This report produced by Emma Jehle. 0

