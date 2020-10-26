Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal

Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group’s music publishing arm, the company said on Monday.

This report produced by Emma Jehle.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bob Dylan Bob Dylan American singer-songwriter, musician, poet, author, and artist

Bob Dylan sells all rights to his song catalogue

 The US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.
BBC News
Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan' [Video]

Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan'

Sir Paul McCartney has confessed he wishes he were more like Bob Dylan in not caring what other people think of him and his music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Timothee Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan role disrupted by coronavirus [Video]

Timothee Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan role disrupted by coronavirus

Timothee Chalamet has had to hit pause on his role as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic, due to setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Universal Music Group Universal Music Group American music corporation

A 60-year songwriting career has been sold

 Dylan's inventory of songs are beautiful, provocative and timeless, CEO of Universal Music Sir Lucian Grainge said.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog

Universal Music Publishing Group has acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs in a blockbuster...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Sky News



Related videos from verified sources

Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million [Video]

Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million

On Monday, Bob Dylan has sold his entire songwriting catalogue of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group (UPMG). UMPG didn't disclose how much it paid. The NY Times estimated that UPMG..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog [Video]

Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog

Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published
Australian Channel Erroneously Says Bob Dylan Had Died [Video]

Australian Channel Erroneously Says Bob Dylan Had Died

Channel Nine were forced into an apology after falsely saying Bob Dylan was dead.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:19Published