Ohio County Food Pantry Holding Food Distribution Event for Veterans

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
The Ohio County Food Pantry is hosting a special food giveaway event for veterans on Monday.

A special invitation is going out to veterans.... the ohio county food pantry-- along with local a-a-r-p volunteers are hosting a special pearl harbor day food basket distribution to fight hunger and honor our nations heroes.... the curb-side food distribution will take place from 11am until 2---at the ohio county food bank in hartford..... this event will be open to all veterans and retired military----a valid military




