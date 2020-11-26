Organizations partnered up a local church for Soup for the Soul!

Organizations from the West side of Chicago have partnered up with a local church and created Soup for the Soul!

It aims to build food access.

The Stone Temple Missionary Baptist Church has been a historical pillar in the North Lawndale community since its creation.

It was once a synagogue turned church where Martin Luther King Jr. once visited.

Now it's partnered up with several organizations in the community to create food access for the community.“In this community, there is a lot of poverty and there really is no place to get fresh food.

There’s no place to get food really if you don’t have a vehicle and if you are operating from a place of poverty,” said Reshorna Fitzpatrick, executive Pastor at St...