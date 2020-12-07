Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:23s - Published 3 days ago

Special needs chef perseveres in the kitchen

Chef Michael Harrison and his apprentice Alaina DeMauro, a 22-year-old living with autism and Down syndrome, have cooked up the recipe for the perfect dream team.

The dynamic duo is delighting clients with their mouthwatering dishes at the Belmar Fishing Club in Belmar, New Jersey, an opportunity that has allowed Alaina to gain life-changing skills and confidence.

“When Alaina was small, we had a vision for her that she would be able to live independently with support and self-direct her own life,” said Alaina’s mother, Jennifer DeMauro.

Every Thursday, you will find Alaina and Chef Harrison cooking it up in the kitchen, prepping anything from shrimp scampi to shrimp tacos!