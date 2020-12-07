Acura reveals the 2022 MDX, the 4th generation of its flagship crossover Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 19:37s - Published 2 weeks ago Acura reveals the 2022 MDX, the 4th generation of its flagship crossover Honda’s luxury division Acura has unveiled the 4th generation of the 2022 Acura MDX. This iteration of the flashship three-row SUV will include new technologies like the all-digital instrument display, Amazon Alexa built-in, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Learn more at Autoblog.com 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources 2022 Acura MDX morphs into flagship three-row SUV flagship The covers have come off Acura's new luxury flagship and it isn't a sedan. With the RLX luxury sedan...

MotorAuthority - Published 2 weeks ago





Related videos from verified sources Acura MDX Prototype Reveal



The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. On sale early next year, the new MDX.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00 Published on October 23, 2020

