Acura reveals the 2022 MDX, the 4th generation of its flagship crossover

Acura reveals the 2022 MDX, the 4th generation of its flagship crossover

Acura reveals the 2022 MDX, the 4th generation of its flagship crossover

Honda’s luxury division Acura has unveiled the 4th generation of the 2022 Acura MDX.

This iteration of the flashship three-row SUV will include new technologies like the all-digital instrument display, Amazon Alexa built-in, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

