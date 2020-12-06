Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match.

Global  
 

On December 6, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul.

The exhibition match is set for February 20, 2021.

It will be Mayweather’s second exhibition fight since he retired in 2017.

Although Paul is no stranger to boxing, he’s only ever gone up against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Their first match in 2018 ended in a draw and their second match in 2019 ended in a loss for Paul.

The 50-0 boxer and Paul have been building up their fight on social media for months.

In November, Mayweather tweeted at Paul calling him a “YouTube [girl]” and saying he wasn’t one for “the kid games.” .

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games.

3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b---- @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again, Floyd Mayweather, via Twitter.

Paul fired back on Instagram, making fun of Mayweather’s height by calling him a “little man.”


