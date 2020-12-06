Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

On December 6, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul.

.

The exhibition match is set for February 20, 2021.

.

It will be Mayweather’s second exhibition fight since he retired in 2017.

.

Although Paul is no stranger to boxing, he’s only ever gone up against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Their first match in 2018 ended in a draw and their second match in 2019 ended in a loss for Paul.

The 50-0 boxer and Paul have been building up their fight on social media for months.

.

In November, Mayweather tweeted at Paul calling him a “YouTube [girl]” and saying he wasn’t one for “the kid games.” .

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games.

3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b---- @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again, Floyd Mayweather, via Twitter.

Paul fired back on Instagram, making fun of Mayweather’s height by calling him a “little man.”