Week 13 Monday Night Football Double Header: Best Bets and DraftKings Monday Millionaire

Week 13 Player Props: DraftKings Sportsbook Best Bets



Justin Herbert and David Montgomery have some interesting player props this week Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 01:47 Published 3 days ago

Todd Fuhrman takes Washington +9 at Pittsburgh on Monday | FOX BET LIVE



The Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated heading into Week 13. Todd Fuhrman explains why he's taking Washington +9 against the Steelers on Monday night football. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:16 Published 4 days ago