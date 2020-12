Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 days ago

Andrew Cuomo's Toxic Team

A former staffer of New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo has taken to Twitter to slam his office as the 'most toxic team environment.'

Lindsey Boylan previously worked for Gov.

Cuomo from 2015 to 2018.

Daily Mail says that Boylan described people being 'deathly afraid' of Cuomo and called working for him 'endlessly dispiriting.'

He recently won the International Emmy Founders Award.