Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published
RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book

RNC Paid $300K For Signed Copies Of Donald Trump Jr. Book

The Republican National Committee paid $300,000 for copies of Donald Trump Jr's new book, Liberal Privilege.

The books will be given away to party donors.

The Daily Beast reports that $300,000 is the largest ever paid by the RNC for books to be given away to party donors.

According to Business Insider the RNC bulk purchase of Trump's last book, Triggered, helped boost its place on bestseller lists.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The RNC paid $300,000 for autographed copies of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book to use as gifts to donors, report says

The money spent on Trump Jr.'s new book, "Liberal Privilege," was the largest sum ever spent by the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



Related videos from verified sources

DOJ Sues First Lady's Ex-Bestie Over Tell-All Book [Video]

DOJ Sues First Lady's Ex-Bestie Over Tell-All Book

Business Insider reports Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is being sued by the Department of Justice. The suit follows Wolkoff's publication of a tell-all about the 'rise and fall' of her 15-year friendship..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published