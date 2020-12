Blake Shelton Dishes On Wedding Planning Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Blake Shelton Dishes On Wedding Planning During an appearance on Florida's “Obie & Ashley in the Morning” radio show, Blake Shelton addresses for the first time publicly his wedding plans with Gwen Stefani, admitting she's been his "saving grace" of 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like