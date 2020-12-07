Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Overnight house fire in Mellot injures dog

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Overnight house fire in Mellot injures dog
Crews responded to an overnight fire.

In fountain county following an overnht house fire.

Fire crews told news 18 the call first came in around 3-50 this morning.

Take a look at your screen.

Investigators believe the fire (first broke out in the garage of a two-story house at 116 east reed street in (mel-lot)mellot inside was able to make it out, but like we said earlier, one dog was burned in the fire.

Crews are still investigating what may have caused the fire to start.

News 18 will update you with any new information we learn.

The fowler house mansion is working to continue its holiday




You Might Like