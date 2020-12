'Miss Persona' Set Visit With Kimberly Persona Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:45s - Published 1 day ago 'Miss Persona' Set Visit With Kimberly Persona Kimberly Persona gives fans a sneak peek at what we can expect on season 3 of her Daytime Emmy-nominated series "Miss Persona", including ET Canada's very own Carlos Bustamante starring as the mischievous Cousin Carlos. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Miss Persona' Set Visit WIth Carlos Bustamante



ET Canada's very own Carlos Bustamante will be playing Cousin Carlos in the third season of "Miss Persona" and takes fans behind-the-scenes to show us what it's like filming the show amid the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:06 Published on October 26, 2020