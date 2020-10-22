Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe's autumn 'the hottest on record amid world's warmest November'

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Europe's autumn 'the hottest on record amid world's warmest November'

Europe's autumn 'the hottest on record amid world's warmest November'

Sweden and Finland broke national records while Norway had its joint warmest November since records began in 1900.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Norway Norway European country

Man Managing World's Larges Sovereign Fund Forced Out Because Of Who He's Married To [Video]

Man Managing World's Larges Sovereign Fund Forced Out Because Of Who He's Married To

Business Insider reports Norwegian deputy central bank governor Jon Nicolaisen resigned on Friday. Nicolaisen was in charge of Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the biggest in the world. He stepped down after Norway's security service rejected his security clearance because his wife is Chinese and lives in China. The pair have been married for ten years, but Norway has become stricter on ties to China and Russia in recent years.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Man charged with deadly 1982 attack on kosher restaurant in Paris [Video]

Man charged with deadly 1982 attack on kosher restaurant in Paris

Walid Abdulrahman Abou Zayed was extradited to France on Friday by Norway, where he had settled in 1991.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:06Published

Finland Finland Nordic country on the Baltic Sea

Android Auto expands to dozens of countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Android Auto, the Google-powered software system for cars, is expanding to dozens of new markets around..
The Verge
Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty [Video]

Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty

Press conference with Gareth Bale ahead of the Nations League gameGareth Balehas expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales againstRepublic of Ireland opponents who subsequently tested positive. Bale’sTottenham team-mate Matt Doherty and Stoke midfielder James McClean bothtested positive after Wales’ 1-0 Nations League win in Cardiff on Sunday.against Finland in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
France prepares for soccer friendly against Finland [Video]

France prepares for soccer friendly against Finland

France manager Didier Deschamps must deal with numerous injuries in his squad as his side prepare to face Finland in a friendly on Wednesday (November 11).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:12Published

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went Unlearned

 Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling On June 19, 2012, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and claimed..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden closes secondary schools as second wave surges

 Sweden is to shut upper secondary schools from next week as it tries to control a surge in coronavirus infections that has led to 209 deaths in the past two days..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

2020 Is Set to Be One of the Hottest Years on Record [Video]

2020 Is Set to Be One of the Hottest Years on Record

This year will be remembered for many things, and we might be able to add “hottest year on record” to the list.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:05Published
Fisherman finds 'world's largest ever haul of ambergris' worth an estimated £2.4 million [Video]

Fisherman finds 'world's largest ever haul of ambergris' worth an estimated £2.4 million

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,BAC,AWI,RCI,SHW [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: AMGN,BAC,AWI,RCI,SHW

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.60 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:25Published