Europe's autumn 'the hottest on record amid world's warmest November'

Man Managing World's Larges Sovereign Fund Forced Out Because Of Who He's Married To



Business Insider reports Norwegian deputy central bank governor Jon Nicolaisen resigned on Friday. Nicolaisen was in charge of Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the biggest in the world. He stepped down after Norway's security service rejected his security clearance because his wife is Chinese and lives in China. The pair have been married for ten years, but Norway has become stricter on ties to China and Russia in recent years.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970