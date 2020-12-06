Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world'

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.
