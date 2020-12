Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature' Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:32s - Published 53 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature' U.S. President Donald Trump's hospitalized personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is doing well and does not have a temperature, the president said on Monday at the White House. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like