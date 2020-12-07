Vaccine rollout to begin Tuesday
Exactly one year after the first case of COVID-19 was declared, the first vaccine against the virus will be administered.
Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says HancockHeath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at..
V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chiefThe beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be..