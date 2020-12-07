Global  
 

Vaccine rollout to begin Tuesday

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Exactly one year after the first case of COVID-19 was declared, the first vaccine against the virus will be administered.


Coronavirus: UK may implement new lockdown in January despite vaccine rollout, says JP Morgan

More pain for many pubs and restaurants, and good news for online specialists, supermarkets and 'work...
Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout could be 'decisive turning point' says health boss

The coronavirus vaccine will begin to be administered at hospitals across the UK on Tuesday.
Cambs hospitals set to give first Covid-19 jabs on Tuesday

Cambs hospitals set to give first Covid-19 jabs on Tuesday The Covid vaccine rollout is part of the largest scale immunisation programme in the country's...
Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock [Video]

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at..

V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief [Video]

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be..

