Devon Sawa Reacts To 'SNL' Parody Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:39s - Published 6 days ago Devon Sawa Reacts To 'SNL' Parody Pete Davidson channelled Devon Sawa in the recent "SNL" parody of Eminem's iconic music video "Stan". Now, the Canadian actor is sharing his rave review of the "Stu" sketch. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like