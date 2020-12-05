Pharmacists get ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl.
The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Report by Thomasl.
Dr Hari Shukla says he is excited to become one of the first people in the country to be vaccinated against Covid-19. On Tuesday 8th December the UK will see the largest-scale immunisation programme in its history begin. Report by Thomasl.
The North of Italy, in particular the regions of Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, has been hit by severe floods and snowfall over the weekend.
Heavy rain has caused landslides and flooding in several parts of the country, while avalanche alerts were issued in various areas of the Dolomites.
On Sunday, about 60 families were evacuated in the vicinity of Modena, in the Emilia-Romagna region, as the Panaro river burst its banks.
Firefighters have carried out over 2,200 interventions for the past 48 hours in the Centre-North, especially in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Lombardy and Tuscany. Report by Bassaneseg.