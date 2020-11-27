Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 07, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy spoke on 'Bharat Bandh' and issue of 'award wapsi'.

Reddy said, "No award has been returned earlier and none are going to be.

These are only for a day's advertisement." "I want to ask those returning awards about what is against farmers in the farm laws.

Have they read the laws?," he added.