Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 days ago

Disney Origami

Create your favorite Disney characters as origami models with this comprehensive kit.

Disney Origami includes step-by-step instructions to create ten classic characters, including Bambi, Simba, Tinker Bell, and Pinocchio, along with 100 sheets of specially designed origami papers.

Detailed illustrations guide you through each step of the process, making the ancient craft of origami approachable for enthusiasts of all levels.

Whether you make the pieces for yourself or to give as gifts, the models in this book will brighten your day and leave a lasting impression.