Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Bad Bunny’s ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ Becomes First All-Spanish No. 1 Album | Billboard News

Bad Bunny's 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' Is First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

No. 2 is occupied by Miley Cyrus' 'Plastic Hearts' which serves as the former Disney star's highest...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Bad Bunny Makes History With First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on ‘Billboard’

Bad Bunny Makes History With First All-Spanish No. 1 Album on ‘Billboard’. Bad Bunny’s latest album, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo,’ is No. 1 on the ‘Billboard’ 200 chart this week. . It..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd & Mariah Carey | Billboard

Shawn Mendes makes a grand statement, The Weeknd has a major new remix and Mariah Carey recruits Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to spread holiday cheer.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:20Published
Post Malone Named Top Artist for the Second Year in a Row | Billboard News

For the second year in a row, Post Malone is No. 1 on Billboard’s year-end Top Artists chart -- the first time an act has gone back-to-back as the year’s top artist since Adele in 2011 and 2012.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:18Published