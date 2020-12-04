Melania Trump New White House Tennis Pavilion

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump's office announced Monday the finalization of the White House Tennis Pavilion -- a tone deaf accomplishment to trumpet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as the federal government remains locked on providing further economic relief to millions of suffering Americans.

The funds to pay for the pavilion, which is located on the South Lawn near Michelle Obama's White House Kitchen Garden, were provided by private donation facilitated by the Trust for the National Mall, which also solicited funds for Trump's other project, the renovated Rose Garden.