Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump New White House Tennis Pavilion

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Melania Trump New White House Tennis Pavilion

Melania Trump New White House Tennis Pavilion

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump's office announced Monday the finalization of the White House Tennis Pavilion -- a tone deaf accomplishment to trumpet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as the federal government remains locked on providing further economic relief to millions of suffering Americans.

The funds to pay for the pavilion, which is located on the South Lawn near Michelle Obama's White House Kitchen Garden, were provided by private donation facilitated by the Trust for the National Mall, which also solicited funds for Trump's other project, the renovated Rose Garden.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fault! Melania Trump Draws Heat for Swanky New Tennis Pavilion at White House: ‘Marie Antoinette Breathes a Sigh of Relief’

Fault! Melania Trump Draws Heat for Swanky New Tennis Pavilion at White House: ‘Marie Antoinette Breathes a Sigh of Relief’ Melania Trump is coming under criticism over the announcement of a new White House tennis pavilion.
Mediaite - Published

Melania Trump cheers new White House tennis pavilion amid ongoing pandemic

First lady Melania Trump's office announced Monday the finalization of the White House Tennis...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •SBS



Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: New White House Tennis Pavilion Completed [Video]

WEB EXTRA: New White House Tennis Pavilion Completed

First Lady Melania Trump announced Monday Dec. 7 that the new White House tennis pavilion is done. It was funded by private donations. The court and Grandchildren's Garden were also refurbished.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published
Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot [Video]

Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot

President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election. Business Insider reports Trump has asked for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
DOJ Investigates Potential Pardon Scheme [Video]

DOJ Investigates Potential Pardon Scheme

The New York Times has revealed more about an alleged “bribery for pardon” scheme involving the White House.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published