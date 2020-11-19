Biloxi’s annual Christmas on the Water boat parade took place Saturday

Global  
 

Video Credit: WXXV
The annual Christmas on the Water boat parade did not disappoint as boats lit up the water parading from the Beau Rivage to the Golden Nugget Casino.

Up to celebrate in the fun!

- - and the annual christmas on the- water boat parade did not - disappoint as boats lit up the- water parading from the beau- rivage to the golden nugget - casino.

- boat owners prepared all year t- display their boats in- the annual christmas on the - water parade.

- the becker family makes it a- tradition to get their entire - family together for this event- during the christmas- holiday.- each year they prepare t-shirts- to match the theme of - decorations they chose for the- boat... this year it was the- grinch.

- hoping to come in first place,- the becker family spared no - expense to win over the judges.- - sabrina and frank becker, - charter boat- captain:- "you see a lot of different boats decorated, different- colors different- shapes, different sizes, small- boats little boats it's a mix - bag of different boats.

We- have a litle christmas get- together with the family and we- kick off the season christmas - on the water style.

We have our- t-shits made every year they- - - - have our kipper family- christmas.

We have christmas- dinner at my daughters house an- so it's a - day long thing, it's a lot of - fun and it means a lot to us to- be able to enjoy family."

- - - after the boat parade, attendee- even enjoyed a-




