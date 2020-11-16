|
Bach encourages athletes to get a vaccine, bans Belarus president from Games
IOC President Thomas Bach says the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory for athtletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics but he encourages everyone to do so.
