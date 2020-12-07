Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 weeks ago

Teenager ridiculed for trying to ‘destroy’ family’s holiday tradition: ‘Stand your ground’

A teenage boy wants his two little sisters out of his room but his parents disagree.The 17-year-old boy’s sisters are ages 13 and 10.Every Christmas Eve since they were toddlers, they have slept on the floor of his bedroom.But now that the sisters have gotten older, their behavior has started to annoy the brother.He went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” (AITA) forum for advice.“AITA For trying to destroy a family tradition?

... This was to help my mom put stuff under the tree... I haven’t liked it in the past two years for many reasons”.“I believe they are way too old to be doing this every year... My parents say I’m being the a------ and that I will lose door privileges again if I don’t let them in”.Reddit users sympathized with the older brother.

“It’s totally valid for you to not want your younger sisters sleeping in your space,” one user said