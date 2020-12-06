‘Sports Illustrated’ Names 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: ‘The Activist Athlete’

‘Sports Illustrated’ has announced multiple prominent athletes as honorees for their 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

The honorees are LeBron James, Breanna Stewart, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

In an announcement for the honor, ‘SI’ said 2020 was the year of “The Activist Athlete.”.

If there is brightness in this dark year, it’s the leadership — and sorely needed optimism — shown by some of the nation’s top athletes in facing down our many challenges, ‘Sports Illustrated,’ via statement .

James led the Lakers to the NBA title and worked “tirelessly” to end voter suppression and ensure “equal access to the polls.”.

Stewart led her team to a WNBA title and “spoke loudly” for women’s equality and against racism.

Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP, used his platform to “push” the NFL to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.

U.S. Open tennis champion Osaka “found her voice” and fought against social injustice.

Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 NFL season to return to serve as a doctor on the front lines against COVID-19.

Our Sportspersons of the Year set an example of how to face and one day fix [the issues and challenges of 2020].

With principle.

With passion.

And with an athlete’s optimism—the belief that no matter the obstacles, better days are ahead.

, ‘Sports Illustrated,’ via statement