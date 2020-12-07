Global  
 

Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Music Catalog to Universal Music Group

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
The unprecedented deal was announced by Universal on Monday.

[It is] both a privilege and a responsibility [to] represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Jody Gerson, Universal Music Group CEO, via 'New York Post'.

The extent of the deal was not released, but it is likely the largest music rights acquisition of a single act in the history of the industry.

Estimates for rights to the entire Bob Dylan catalog have ranged from over $200 to over $300 million.

Dylan's songwriting work spans more than six decades and more than 600 titles.

He has written some of the most well-known titles in music history, including "The Times They Are a-Changin'" and "Like a Rolling Stone.".

Dylan's songs have been re-recorded by other artists across the globe, more than 6,000 times


