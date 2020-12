Serving Our Kids hosts more food drives Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 3 minutes ago Serving Our Kids hosts more food drives Help make sure no kid goes hungry this holiday season. The Serving Our Kids Foundation hosted another drive thru food drive in the valley on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HOSTED ANOTHER DRIVE THRU FOODDRIVE IN THE VALLEY ONSATURDAY.EACH WEEKEND "SERVING OUR KIDS"FEEDS 35-HUNDRED STUDENTS WHOWOULD OVERWISE GO HUNGRY-- BUTTHE NEED IS MUCH GREATER.THE ORGANIZATION ESTIMATESABOUT 8-10 THOUSAND STUDENTSNEED THEIR HELP.DALE DARCAS/SERVING OUR KIDSFOUNDATION "I KNOW A LOT OF OURKIDS WHEN THEY WALK UP AND THEYGET THAT BAG OF THEIR OWN ITREALLY MAKES THEM FEEL GOOD ANDHOPEFULLY IT GIVES THEM SOMEHOPE THAT THIS THING IS JUSTAROUND THE CORNER AND WE'LL ALLBE ABLE TO GET ON WITH OURLIVES AND GET BACK TO SOME KINDHEAD TO SERVING OUR KIDS DOTORG TO HELP.THIS HOLIDAY SEASON - - HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE WARNING SHOPPERS





