Scholar Athlete Of The Week: Drew Daming, South Spencer

Scholar athete of the week.

With three relatives in the south spencer school corporation..

You could say drew daming has had a watchful eye on him throughout his academic career.

However..

Daming never needed to much guidance..

As the senior's work ethic is seen not only in his school work..

But around the rebel community as well..

Drew daming..

Also known as the mayor..

Is our latest scholar athete of the week.

Want to thank my friends, family, coaches, and all my teachers for getting me to where i am today.

Go rebels a dual sport athlete who spends plenty of time on the gridiron and in the pool..

Drew daming's leadership qualities have been felt throughout his athletic career.

Great kid, he does everything you ask from the minute i was hired he was my contact.

I didn't know anybody really and with the covid situation he was really a guy i talked to about getting cellphone numbers, getting on social media to talk to kids and he just has been a leader from the get go.

It's been amazing, i've loved having him here and there's really a new environment for the football team and there's a whole new atmosphere.

It's been a great year, i've loved having him here.

When he's not building a foundation for future rebels, daming is hitting the books.

A 4.17 grade point average has positioned him at the top of his class.

He is one of the hardest workers i've ever had.

Most of the students in his higher level math classes kind of turn to him for guidance when they aren't as comfortable coming to me.

They can always go to drew and he kind of takes care of them.

The football team captain is also involved in his community, as the class and key club president is involved in 10 different clubs and activities.

Drew- i just really like helping out the school and i feel like i can be a voice for the other students when if they want something to happen i can try and help make that happen and helping out the community is just something my parents have instilled in me and i've learned through church and i'd like to carry that on.

Jeff- just a great kid and i couldn't be happier for him.

I think he's starting to whittle down where he wants to go to school and he's got a bright future ahead of him.

David- he can do anything that he sets his mind to .

He's got a great work ethic and nothing's going to hold him back.

Drew daming, your latest scholar athlete of