Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6 Alternative Christmas Movies

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:36s - Published
6 Alternative Christmas Movies

6 Alternative Christmas Movies

6 Alternative , Christmas Movies.

If you're tired of the standard Christmas fare, this list may help you find your holiday spirit.

Lethal Weapon (1987).

This action-comedy buddy cop film features a classic Christmas dinner sequence.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

While it is centered around the holiday and set in New York City, Stanley Kubrick's final film isn't for the faint of heart.

Stalag 17 (1953).

Billy Wilder's classic film about an American escape from a German Stalag during World War II, won its star, William Holden, a Best Actor Oscar.

Gremlins (1984).

This Joe Dante classic centers around the perfect Christmas gift gone terribly wrong.

Edward Scissorhands (1990).

Tim Burton tells the story of a loner who finds peace and creates snow for a town that is purely Burton-esque.

Die Hard (1988).

Bruce Willis weighed in on the debate if this classic action flick is a Christmas movie.

His vote is with the naysayers


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TRENDING: Google Trends Calculates U.S. Favorite Christmas Movie [Video]

TRENDING: Google Trends Calculates U.S. Favorite Christmas Movie

Google calculated the favorite Christmas movies across the U.S.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
A Christmas drive-in movie for a cause: Bags of Love Foundation raises money for cancer survivors [Video]

A Christmas drive-in movie for a cause: Bags of Love Foundation raises money for cancer survivors

You’ve heard of feel-good films, but what about do-good movies? This Saturday, the Bags of Love Foundation is hosting a drive-in movie night at Sam lynn ballpark to raise money for kids battling..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:26Published
'The London Philharmonic Presents Christmas At Claridge's' Trailer [Video]

'The London Philharmonic Presents Christmas At Claridge's' Trailer

The London Philharmonic Presents Christmas At Claridges Trailer - Members of the London Philharmonic Orchestra Brass section and choir get together in style for the perfect concert to bring in the..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published