MSDH reports 1,263 new coronavirus cases, 0 new deaths Monday

Mississippi state department of health reported nearly 13 hundred new cases of the coronavirus.

That's down significantly from the more than two thousand we got last week.

But keep in mind, the monday numbers are usually lower because we're coming out of a weekend.

The total number of coronavirus cases in mississippi during the pandemic stands at 166 thousand 194.

The state also reported no new coronavirus deaths.

Still, we're getting closer to four thousand deaths.

And state health officer doctor thomas dobbs warned over the weekend mississippi could see another one thousand deaths from the virus before the start of the new year.