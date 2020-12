Thieves perform high-speed heists to steal PS5s from delivery trucks on highway Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:46s - Published 46 seconds ago Thieves are breaking into speeding trucks just to get a PS5 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon Delivery Driver Is a Good Sport with Delivery Directions



Occurred on November 21, 2020 / Terryville, Connecticut, USAInfo from Licensor: "Amazon delivery directions performed at time of delivery!" Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago