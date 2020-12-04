Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

How to help those in need while helping to protect yourself from COVID-19

"financial stress".

We've all felt it during this pandemic..

But "some of us"..

More than others.

Some of your neighbors..

Just don't know..

"if" they'll have a place to call "home" before the year ends.

News 10's "bri shackelford spoke with "a vigo county commissioner".

He's worried about what's unfolding "right now"..

And what's ahead for us "in the future".

//////// i spoke with brendan kearns about how covid-19 is impacting the homeless population.

He says the situation isn't getting any better... and he fears it could get worse.

Kearns tells me he's worried about seeing a rise in people on the streets come mid-january... that's because more people could be evicted from their homes.

He tells me "right now" the main concern for the commissioners is dealing with positive homeless covid-19 patients.

He tells me they have the funding to house and take care of these individuals.

But...sometimes they're not able to help.

For example....if they can't find someone willing to house them.

And other times those individuals just don't want the help.

///// "a lot of the volunteers that are a part of our core group to help the homeless, they're not volunteering as much now for fear of contracting covid, or passing it on to somebody else."

Kearns says there are many ways you can still help the homeless...without being face to face.

So...coming up for you tonight at six i'll let you know about the different ways you could lend a helping hand.

